DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Adams County, CO, Denver County, CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/ZQfbTfACtP — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 5, 2022

A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.

DIA terminal and concourses were not included in the tornado warning.

