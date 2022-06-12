DENVER (KDVR) — A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Denver and Adams counties until 3:15 p.m. but the warning was lifted around 2:40 p.m.

A confirmed landspout tornado was reported near Denver International Airport at approximately 2:20 p.m. The tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Lochbuie which is 22 miles northeast of Denver. The landspout tornado was moving northeast at 10 mph.

The NWS said there was no more rotation which means additional tornados are unlikely.

DIA officials said the tornado warning is not impacting operations and that flights are continuing to take off and land at the airport. Passengers have been notified of the weather event.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Arapahoe and Elbert counties until 3:15 p.m. but was also canceled at approximately 2:55 p.m.

The weather events moved quickly through the area and are no longer threatening.