DENVER (KDVR) — A tornado touched down in eastern Colorado on Tuesday afternoon.

A tornado warning remains in place until 6:15 p.m. for west-central Yuma County. At 5:19 p.m., the NWS described the tornado as “large and extremely dangerous” as it moved east at 15 mph. Just before 6 p.m. the storm was located 13 miles south of Yuma, moving south at 20 mph.

“This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west-central Yuma County,” the NWS said, warning that heavy rainfall may hide the tornado.

Storm chaser Nathan Moore captured video of the tornado around 5 p.m. A screen grab of the video is below.

A tornado in Yuma County, Colorado on Aug. 8, 2023 (Credit: twitch.tv/stormchaserirl)

Tornado warning timeline

A tornado warning was issued at 4:31 p.m. for east-central Washington County. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Otis, or 12 miles west of Yuma, and was moving southeast at 15 mph.

At 4:55 p.m., an NWS meteorologist confirmed footage showing a tornado on the ground just east of Hyde.

At 5:04 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado near Yuma was moving east at 20 mph.