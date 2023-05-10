BRUSH, Colo. (KDVR) — A tornado touched down near Brush as thunderstorms hit northeast Colorado on Wednesday evening. The twister was seen live on TV during a FOX31 newscast.

Storm chaser Nathan Moore captured video of the tornado along Highway 71, south of Interstate 76.

“This is our first visual confirmation of a tornado on the ground,” Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said.

The tornado was confirmed at 5:55 p.m. about 6 miles east of Gary, or 14 miles southwest of Akron, according to the National Weather Service. It was moving north at 30 mph.

Fraser said the tornado was a landspout. A tornado warning was in effect for Morgan and Washington counties through 6:15 p.m.

Tornado warnings were frequent throughout Wednesday in northeast Colorado, including in parts of the metro in Arapahoe and Douglas counties and on the Eastern Plains.

Hail that was pounding parts of the metro was moving out to the plains by the early evening.