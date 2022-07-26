STRATTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple tornado reports came in from Kit Carson County near Stratton on Tuesday afternoon. This is located on the far Eastern Plains of Colorado along Interstate 70, near the Colorado-Kansas state line.

The first tornado warning was issued shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday when rotation was spotted on radar.

By 4:10 p.m., storm spotters were reporting a tornado on the ground. There were several tornado reports in this area over the next hour as the storm pushed slowly south.

One of the reports from emergency management said that there was flying debris.

As of Tuesday evening, the extent of damage is unknown, as is how many tornadoes formed. The National Weather Service will survey any potential damage on Wednesday to get an estimate of the wind speeds.

Looking at photos and video of the event, the tornado reports likely came from what meteorologists call landspout tornadoes.

Landspout tornadoes are different from other tornadoes because they form in non-supercell storms that develop when the thunderstorm is still growing and there is no rotating updraft.

