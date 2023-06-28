HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — As a tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch last Thursday, staff members at Schomp BMW quickly realized the danger of the situation.

“Quite a few of us kind of watched the funnel start to form,” general sales manager Travis Taggart said. “It felt like we were in a hurricane.”

Taggart said they evacuated everyone to their basement and knew pretty quickly there would be some damage.

The building’s HVAC system suffered significant damage, and a portion of the entrance to the Schomp Honda dealership next door was ripped off as well.

“But a lot of the damage we’ve recognized as the week went on,” Taggart said. “There was so much debris blowing around, all sorts of branches, trash cans that were tipped over, and a lot of it is all the small damage to multiple panels across our vehicles.”

Damage to the front entrance of the Schomp Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch on June 28, 2023, following a tornado a week earlier. (KDVR)

‘No tornado sales in the near future’

Taggart said nearly a week later, they’re still finding pre-owned cars with small dings and scratches. Thankfully, they have a team on-site to repair everything.

“These guys have some great techniques, so they’re working hard to clean them up and make them nice.”

Taggart said they’re still assessing the full damage cost but said he’s simply thankful nobody was hurt.

He said most of their inventory is OK and joked they won’t need a so-called “hail sale” to unload inventory, like some dealerships have done in recent years in Colorado.

“No tornado sales in the near future,” Taggart said. “I think we were pretty lucky on that and have minimal damage to a good part of our inventory.”