LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A tornado that hit Logan County on Wednesday evening destroyed a home and damaged at least one other building.

The home was hit in the 6900 block of County Road 20.5, according to the Logan County Office of Emergency Management. A person was in the home’s basement at the time but was uninjured. The home is a total loss.

It was not the only place in the area to suffer tornado damage. An abandoned warehouse in Sterling lost its roof and some of its walls collapsed, the OEM said. The building is owned by Banner Health.

Severe storms hit the Front Range on Wednesday, with several areas under an enhanced risk for hail, strong winds and tornadoes. The area of concern included the Eastern Plains.

Tornado warnings were issued for both Logan and Washington counties on Wednesday evening, while severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect across much of the plains. The Denver metro area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, with rain and hail pelting the region.

Severe storm risks were expected to track east overnight, with more severe storm chances expected on Thursday. This weekend should bring warmer and sunnier weather, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Wednesday’s storms added to the tally of weeks of spring storms that have hit the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

Weather forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, FOX31 has covered.

FOX31 has several different radars online, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.