Top women in winter sports compete for ‘Ms. Superpark’ at Eldora

NEDERLAND, Colo (KWGN)-- Top female athletes from around the world are here in Colorado for a unique, week-long event to showcase their snowboarding skills.

Eldora mountain is hosting Ms. Superpark -- put on by Snowboarder Magazine (@snowboardermag on Instagram) with the support of Roxy.

“We have 100 women from all over the world, who are the best in snowboarding, and they’re here to throw down.” shared Mary Walsh, Senior Editor, Snowboarder Magazine.

Riders have come from as far as New Zealand; including Olympian and Burton Open medalist Christy Prior. (@Christyprior on Instagram)

“Hey, the sky’s the limit, right? You know, Guys are doing it, so girls will go there.” shared Christy Prior, competitor.

Eldora says the event compliments its goal to get more female riders on the mountain.

Mary Walsh with Snowboarder Magazine tells us that Ms. Superpark is one of just a handful of events that bring together the women’s snowboarding community in a more relaxed environment. Because of this, she says, it’s an event everyone looks forward to each year.

There are also plenty of new features to try in the terrain park. For the first time in 30 years, Eldora has built a halfpipe.

“Women snowboarders right now have just been progressing so much and really just pushing the limits, which is amazing. When you see other girls doing it, you’re just like: I want to try this too. It just gives you confidence.” shared Summer Fenton, competitor.

“You’re surrounded by all these inspirational ladies. We’re all just able to bounce off one other if that makes sense. We’re able to just push each other." said Fenton.

If you’re interested in dropping in: Eldora plans to open the enhanced course to the public after the event concludes on Saturday.

Be sure you ski or snowboard within your limits – these are extremely large jumps.

“I think contest girls are really pushing each other… as a whole I feel everyone is pushing each other in the right direction.” Micah Anderson, Competitor

“I grew up in summit county, and we had obviously some of the best terrain parks in the world. Colorado does in general. When there’s not a ton of snow it’s great to just lap the park, said Anderson

“It’s just been awesome to see just the sheer talent of the women, and the collaboration. It’s a great event. Stress free. Everyone’s just having fun. That’s what it should be about." said Anderson.

Even though the event is a bit more relaxed than your typical competition, at the end staff do award a “Ms Super-park standout,” based on best over-all performance on the features.