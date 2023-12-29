DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s been through a lot this year. From golf ball-sized hailstorms to a representative vaping in a theater, Coloradans have seen it all.

This year, Colorado also brought forward the truth. The officers and paramedics involved in Elijah McClain’s death were put on trial. Meanwhile, Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found after years of searching.

With 2023 coming to a close, FOX31 looked back on some of Denver’s biggest stories this year.

Denver Nuggets win NBA Championship

What’s this year without the Denver Nuggets‘ big win?

Just this summer, crowds flooded the streets for the parade, “Go Nuggets” was heard across town and Nikola Jokic was named MVP. Denver got a taste of their first NBA championship in franchise history.

The celebration led to an iconic parade through downtown Denver along with the Mile High City’s undying love for Jokic — and his horses.

Luckily, the Joker made it back to Serbia in time to see his family horses compete. All was right in Denver in June. Except, of course, the debatably misspelled NBA Championship hats.

Elijah McClain trials

Elijah McClain, 23, was stopped by police after someone reported him for suspicious behavior as he walked home from a convenience store on Aug. 24, 2019. The 911 caller told dispatch he was wearing a black ski mask, and investigators later discovered he was listening to music.

After police stopped him, officers quickly became physical and ended up placing him in a carotid hold. Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics administered ketamine to McClain, who went into cardiac arrest and died six days later at a hospital.

Two paramedics and three officers were indicted by a state grand jury in 2022 following the protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis directed Colorado’s attorney general to open a new investigation into McClain’s death.

This year, all five went on trial.

One officer, Randy Roedema, was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. The other two officers, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard, were acquitted of all charges.

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were both found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. Cichuniec was also found guilty of one second-degree assault charge related to unlawfully administering ketamine without consent.

Red Rocks hailstorm

The concert featuring One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson went sour after “golf ball-sized hail” flooded the venue. Concertgoers fled Red Rocks with bruises and welts. One attendee believed she broke her finger and had a concussion from the hailstorm. Once she got back to her car, she found the hail had destroyed her windshield.

This is far from the only hailstorm in Colorado. Some of the biggest hailstones were found in Colorado this year.

Casa Bonita reopening

The beloved Casa Bonita restaurant finally opened back up after years of waiting.

Casa Bonita shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of “South Park,” purchased the restaurant and spent over $40 million in renovations.

Since the restaurant reopened this summer, celebrities like Ed Sheeran have dined at Casa Bonita.

Half a year after reopening, it’s still tricky to grab a reservation. There’s still a waitlist that Coloradans are clamoring to get on.

Prime Time

The University of Colorado Buffaloes gained fans nationwide after coach Deion Sanders joined the 1-11 team and led them to more wins than Colorado — and the whole country — could’ve imagined.

Sanders, known as “Coach Prime” or “Prime Time,” helped produce sold-out home games and game viewership records, and he brought celebrities like The Rock, Lil Wayne and Rob Gronkowski to watch the team.

While the Buffs didn’t make it to the playoffs, Colorado is highly anticipating Sanders’ return after a press conference in which he addressed ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s comment naming Sanders as a possible replacement after coach Jimbo Fisher was fired from Texas A&M.

“I’m here,” said Sanders, leaving Colorado with the hope that he will return for a winning season.

Restaurants receive Michelin star

The Michelin Guide finally came to Colorado and awarded Colorado restaurants Beckon, Bosq, BRUTØ, Frasca Food and Wine and The Wolf’s Tailor with a Michelin star.

Many other restaurants in Denver received the Bib Gourmand, which features restaurants with high-class food at lower prices.

Bandimere Speedway closes

The historic Bandimere Speedway was once a drag strip meant for people to use to appreciate the speed and performance of their cars. It’s known for some of the best drag-race views around the quarter-mile track, which has a cooling system that circulates 12,000 gallons of chilled water through 15,000 feet of lines.

Sixty-five years later, the speedway closed.

The family plans to relocate the track, but there have not been further updates on the relocation.

Other top stories of 2023

FOX31 couldn’t fit all of the craziest stories of this year on the list. Here are some more:

With 2024 coming up, FOX31 will be here to report on the latest news.