DENVER (KDVR) — How often do you head to Google to search for something? Whether it is daily or weekly, you are not alone. But have you ever thought about what other people are searching for?

Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for 2022.

Here is a look at the top 10 most searched for this year:

Wordle Election results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Ukraine Mega Millions Powerball numbers Ann Heche Jeffrey Dahmer

Google was filled with a variety of searches, from people to places to games, and more.

Here is a look at the top searched news for 2022, according to Google Trends data:

Election results Queen Elizabeth passing Ukraine Powerball numbers Hurricane Ian Monkeypox Texas school shooting Will Smith Oscars Johnny Depp verdict Roe v Wade

In 2021, the most searched terms overall were NBA, DMX, Gabby Petito, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Brian Laundrie.