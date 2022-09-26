DENVER (KDVR) — Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated pancakes in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Here is a full list of the top rated places to get pancakes in the Denver metro area, according to the Google reviews.
- Breakfast Queen– 4.6 stars for 1,739 reviews
- Butterhorn Bakery & Cafe– Frisco- 4.7 stars for 1,448 reviews
- Danny’s Carnation Restaurant– 4.7 stars for 2,218 reviews
- Snooze– 4.7 stars for 3,801 reviews
- Sam’s No. 3 Downtown– 4.6 stars for 7,565 reviews
- The Original Pancake House– 4.6 stars for 2,064 reviews
- The Delectable Egg– 4.5 stars for 1,467 reviews
- Sassafras American Eatery– 4.7 stars for 1,523 reviews
- Onefold– 4.5 stars for 1,352 reviews
- Four Friends Kitchen– 4.5 stars for 2,449 reviews
- Bacon Social House– 4.6 stars for 2,363 reviews
- Lucile’s Creole Café– 4.7 stars for 2,239 reviews
- Root Down– 4.6 stars for 2,663 reviews
- The Universal– 4.6 stars for 1,035 reviews
- The Buff– Boulder- 4.6 stars for 2,631 reviews
- Corinne Restaurant– 4.6 stars for 1,399 reviews
- Chef Zorba’s– 4.5 stars for 1,053 reviews
- Rainbow Restaurant Breakfast/Lunch Fort Collins-4.7 stars for 1,242 reviews
- Silver Grill Cafe– 4.6 stars for 1,972 reviews
- Doug’s in Loveland– 4.7 stars for 1,891 reviews
- Watercourse Foods– 4.6 stars for 4,074 reviews
- Humboldt Kitchen + Bar– 4.5 stars for 1,158 reviews
- Lookin Good Restaurant and Lounge– 4.5 stars for 1,646 reviews
- Main Street Restaurant– Idaho Springs- 4.7 stars for 1,014 reviews
- George’s Cafe– Arvada- 4.5 stars for 1,212 reviews
- Bread Winner’s Cafe– Arvada- 4.5 stars for 1,165 reviews
- Arapahoe Cafe– Dillon- 4.5 stars for 1,689 reviews
- Le Peep– 4.5 stars for 1,057 reviews
- Notchtop Bakery & Cafe– Estes Park- 4.6 stars for 1,668 reviews
- Urban Egg– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 2,022 reviews
- Western Omelette– Colorado Springs- 4.5 stars for 2,354 reviews
- Sandy’s Restaurant– Colorado Springs- 4.7 stars for 2,294 reviews
- Omelette Parlor– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 3,021 reviews
- New Day Cafe– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 1,116 reviews
- Uncle Sam’s Pancake House– Manitou Springs- 4.5 stars for 1,541 reviews
- King’s Chef Diner– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 2,614 reviews
- Mountain Shadows Restaurant– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 2,042 reviews
- Westside Cafe & Market– Vail- 4.5 stars for 1,120 reviews
- The Little Diner– Vail- 4.7 stars for 1,046 reviews
- Dream Cafe– Grand Junction- 4.6 stars for 1,009 reviews
- Pufferbelly Station Restaurant– Grand Junction- 4.5 stars for 1,615 reviews
- 19th Street Diner– Glenwood Springs- 4.5 stars for 1,444 reviews
Did we miss your favorite pancake restaurant? Let us know:
We also added a few of the top rated locations for pancakes that are outside of the Denver metro area.