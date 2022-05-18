DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures are here and that means it’s time to find a way to stay cool in the summer heat.
If you’re looking for a place to grab some ice cream, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated ice cream in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Here is a full list of the top rated ice cream in the Denver metro area, according to the Google reviews.
- Sweet Action– 4.6 stars for 1,363 reviews
- Little Man Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 4,474 reviews
- Bonnie Brae Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 1,740 reviews
- Liks Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 1,176 reviews
- Sweet Cow– 4.7 stars for 1,232 reviews
- Magill’s World of Ice Cream– 4.8 stars for 1,569 reviews
- SNOWL– 4.6 stars for 1,037 reviews
- Josh & John’s Ice Cream– 4.6 stars for 1,759 reviews
- Rizuto’s Ice Cream Inc.– 4.8 stars for 1,398 reviews
- BJ’s Velvet Freez– 4.7 stars for 2,629 reviews
- Walrus Ice Cream– 4.6 stars for 1,374 reviews
Did we miss a location that belongs on this list? Let us know!
We also added a few of the top ice cream locations that are outside of the Denver metro area.