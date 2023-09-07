DENVER (KDVR) — Whether it’s your first time in Denver or you’re looking to get to know the city better, here are some of the top attractions you should consider visiting.

FOX31 looked at the most commonly visited places in Denver and included 10 attractions with over 5,000 Google reviews. Some of the main tourist attractions may not be on here because they didn’t have enough reviews.

Here’s how the top tourist attractions rank against each other according to Google:

Google rating: 4.9 stars, 6.4K reviews

This is not your average church. This church worships “Elevationism,” which is dedicated to the spiritual benefits of cannabis. The ceilings are rainbow-colored, and you can smoke in the pews.

Google rating: 4.8 stars, 15.5K reviews

From calming water filled with lilypads to bonsai trees, the botanic gardens have it all. There are indoor and outdoor exhibits, so you can visit in any type of weather. Be prepared to spend some time there.

Google rating: 4.7 stars, 26.7K reviews

Check out the home of the Colorado Rockies. You can either attend a game or find an activity at Coors Field. There’s usually always something to do, whether it’s a movie night or a half marathon.

Google rating: 4.7 stars, 15.3K reviews

There are special exhibitions, an infinity theater and a planetarium. Look at the events page on the website as the activities are always changing.

Google rating: 4.7 stars, 13.4K reviews

From canvases to pottery to sculptures, the art museum has more than you can imagine. There are constantly new exhibits opening, look at the calendar to see which are on view.

Google rating: 4.7 stars, 4.4K reviews

Get up close to iconic aircraft and space vehicles. You can check out artifacts and military uniforms as well.

Google rating: 4.6 stars, 25.8K reviews

There are over 3,000 wild animals at the Denver Zoo. You can even feed giraffes and check out the animal hospital where veterinarians treat all of the zoo animals.

Google rating: 4.6 stars, 12.4K reviews

You’ll be able to get the whole view of Denver from the stadium. While watching a Broncos game or attending a concert, you can see the Rocky Mountains to the west and the Denver skyline to the east.

Google rating: 4.6 stars, 8.5K reviews

Larimer Square is most commonly known as the pedestrian street with Colorado flags hanging across the buildings. You can either grab dinner and a drink or shop around.

Google rating: 4.5 stars, 11K reviews

This immersive art museum will have you lost for hours. There’s no great way to describe Meow Wolf other than “trippy,” but the website explains the museum as a “crossroads of a real-life sci-fi neutopia.” In other words, you just need to see for yourself.

Places like Union Station, the Denver Mint and Dairy Block didn’t make the cut for the top destinations, but they are still worth visiting even if you only have a weekend in Denver.