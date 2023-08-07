DENVER (KDVR) — So your plane got delayed, luckily you’re in the right spot. There are over 100 places to eat at Denver International Airport, which was rated as one of the best airports for food by Food and Wine.

FOX31 looked into DIA’s highest-rated places to eat in August 2023. The top restaurants that had over 4.2 stars and the highest number of reviews were included. Here are the results:

Root Down is a sit-down restaurant that serves seasonal foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s ranked 4.4 stars on Google with 4.2K reviews. It’s open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located in the center core of the C Gates.

“Best airport restaurant I’ve ever been to! The staff were great, and the food was delicious. It felt so nice to eat good food after 10+ hours of airline traveling and pretzel pouches. The decór and atmosphere is super cute, and the seating is also accommodating of lots of luggage.” commented Linnea Stavney in Root Down’s Google review.

If you’re looking to get the Colorado experience without leaving the airport, Elway’s has an American-style menu with Colorado-themed appetizers and entrees. It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the center core of the B Gates. It’s the second highest-rated restaurant in the airport with 4.3 stars and 2.2K reviews on Google.

For a quick snack and a drink to match your meal, Tapas has a light menu with wine, craft beers and cocktails. It’s a small bar near Gate C24 with 4.2 stars and 1.5K ratings. The menu ranges from bar snacks to cheese boards.

“I literally always stop at Tapas when I fly out of C-Gate through DIA, even if I’m flying out of the other side of the airport. Every interaction I’ve had with any of the employees there has always been lovely. Their food is good, and they always have good beer on hand too,” said Jid M in a Google review.

Modern Market is a grab-and-go spot that serves breakfast, sandwiches, salads and pizza. It also sells small snacks if you’re rushing to another flight. It’s open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. near Gate C28.

From pastries to paninis, the French cafe serves espresso drinks, homemade quiches, pasta and other breakfast foods. While it provides more of a morning-styled menu, it’s open until 10 p.m. in the center core of the B Gates.

DIA is one of the world’s busiest airports. While it can be stressful when your flight’s delayed and the airport is mobbed with people, at least it has an extensive list of food to choose from.