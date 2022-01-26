Top 50 metros whose residents are moving to Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greeley, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greeley from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

50. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 39 (#117 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Migration from Greeley to Salt Lake City: 22 (#72 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 17 to Greeley

49. Wichita, KS Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Wichita in 2015-2019: 41 (#75 most common destination from Wichita)- Migration from Greeley to Wichita: 16 (#82 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 25 to Greeley

48. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Bloomington in 2015-2019: 43 (#46 most common destination from Bloomington)- Migration from Greeley to Bloomington: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 43 to Greeley

47. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 43 (#89 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Migration from Greeley to Palm Bay: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 43 to Greeley

46. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Shreveport in 2015-2019: 45 (#59 most common destination from Shreveport)- Migration from Greeley to Shreveport: 2 (#119 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 43 to GreeleyYou may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Greeley metro area

45. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Gulfport in 2015-2019: 45 (#75 most common destination from Gulfport)- Migration from Greeley to Gulfport: 41 (#44 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 4 to Greeley

44. Reno, NV Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Reno in 2015-2019: 47 (#71 most common destination from Reno)- Migration from Greeley to Reno: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 47 to Greeley

43. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Houston in 2015-2019: 47 (#232 most common destination from Houston)- Migration from Greeley to Houston: 82 (#23 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 35 to Houston

42. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Boise City in 2015-2019: 48 (#82 most common destination from Boise City)- Migration from Greeley to Boise City: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 48 to Greeley

41. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 48 (#86 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Migration from Greeley to Cape Coral: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 48 to GreeleyYou may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Greeley

40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Detroit in 2015-2019: 49 (#169 most common destination from Detroit)- Migration from Greeley to Detroit: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 49 to Greeley

39. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 50 (#170 most common destination from San Francisco)- Migration from Greeley to San Francisco: 7 (#107 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 43 to Greeley

38. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Kennewick in 2015-2019: 54 (#35 most common destination from Kennewick)- Migration from Greeley to Kennewick: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 54 to Greeley

37. Mobile, AL Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Mobile in 2015-2019: 54 (#44 most common destination from Mobile)- Migration from Greeley to Mobile: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 54 to Greeley

36. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Birmingham in 2015-2019: 57 (#84 most common destination from Birmingham)- Migration from Greeley to Birmingham: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 57 to GreeleyYou may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Greeley metro area

35. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 58 (#162 most common destination from Baltimore)- Migration from Greeley to Baltimore: 9 (#100 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 49 to Greeley

34. El Centro, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from El Centro in 2015-2019: 65 (#19 most common destination from El Centro)- Migration from Greeley to El Centro: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 65 to Greeley

33. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 69 (#48 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Migration from Greeley to Fayetteville: 67 (#28 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 2 to Greeley

32. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Manhattan in 2015-2019: 70 (#52 most common destination from Manhattan)- Migration from Greeley to Manhattan: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 70 to Greeley

31. Fresno, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Fresno in 2015-2019: 71 (#53 most common destination from Fresno)- Migration from Greeley to Fresno: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 71 to GreeleyYou may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greeley metro area

30. Madison, WI Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Madison in 2015-2019: 77 (#66 most common destination from Madison)- Migration from Greeley to Madison: 116 (#16 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 39 to Madison

29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from San Diego in 2015-2019: 79 (#183 most common destination from San Diego)- Migration from Greeley to San Diego: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 79 to Greeley

28. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 79 (#116 most common destination from Kansas City)- Migration from Greeley to Kansas City: 41 (#44 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 38 to Greeley

27. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 80 (#35 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Migration from Greeley to Corpus Christi: 29 (#63 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 51 to Greeley

26. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Hilton Head Island in 2015-2019: 84 (#37 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)- Migration from Greeley to Hilton Head Island: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 84 to GreeleyYou may also like: Highest paying jobs in Greeley that require a graduate degree

25. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Providence in 2015-2019: 84 (#76 most common destination from Providence)- Migration from Greeley to Providence: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 84 to Greeley

24. El Paso, TX Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from El Paso in 2015-2019: 88 (#78 most common destination from El Paso)- Migration from Greeley to El Paso: 11 (#96 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 77 to Greeley

23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Tampa in 2015-2019: 98 (#144 most common destination from Tampa)- Migration from Greeley to Tampa: 110 (#17 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 12 to Tampa

22. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 99 (#73 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Migration from Greeley to Albuquerque: 29 (#63 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 70 to Greeley

21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Seattle in 2015-2019: 99 (#158 most common destination from Seattle)- Migration from Greeley to Seattle: 90 (#22 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 9 to GreeleyYou may also like: Closest national parks to Greeley

20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from New York in 2015-2019: 100 (#220 most common destination from New York)- Migration from Greeley to New York: 30 (#59 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 70 to Greeley

19. Longview, TX Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Longview in 2015-2019: 107 (#25 most common destination from Longview)- Migration from Greeley to Longview: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 107 to Greeley

18. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Lincoln in 2015-2019: 109 (#18 most common destination from Lincoln)- Migration from Greeley to Lincoln: 21 (#73 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 88 to Greeley

17. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Omaha in 2015-2019: 123 (#58 most common destination from Omaha)- Migration from Greeley to Omaha: 172 (#13 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 49 to Omaha

16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 131 (#89 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Migration from Greeley to Las Vegas: 402 (#4 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 271 to Las VegasYou may also like: Metros where people in Greeley are getting new jobs

15. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 184 (#5 most common destination from Cheyenne)- Migration from Greeley to Cheyenne: 178 (#12 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 6 to Greeley

14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Dallas in 2015-2019: 190 (#133 most common destination from Dallas)- Migration from Greeley to Dallas: 108 (#18 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 82 to Greeley

13. Madera, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Madera in 2015-2019: 219 (#6 most common destination from Madera)- Migration from Greeley to Madera: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 219 to Greeley

12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Miami in 2015-2019: 237 (#100 most common destination from Miami)- Migration from Greeley to Miami: 77 (#24 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 160 to Greeley

11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 249 (#131 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Migration from Greeley to Los Angeles: 269 (#6 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 20 to Los AngelesYou may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Greeley metro area

10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 251 (#125 most common destination from Atlanta)- Migration from Greeley to Atlanta: 0 (#151 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 251 to Greeley

9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Riverside in 2015-2019: 254 (#81 most common destination from Riverside)- Migration from Greeley to Riverside: 70 (#25 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 184 to Greeley

8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Chicago in 2015-2019: 285 (#136 most common destination from Chicago)- Migration from Greeley to Chicago: 30 (#59 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 255 to Greeley

7. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 388 (#2 most common destination from Grand Junction)- Migration from Greeley to Grand Junction: 205 (#11 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 183 to Greeley

6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 460 (#56 most common destination from Phoenix)- Migration from Greeley to Phoenix: 218 (#10 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 242 to GreeleyYou may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Greeley

5. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Pueblo in 2015-2019: 640 (#3 most common destination from Pueblo)- Migration from Greeley to Pueblo: 104 (#19 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 536 to Greeley

4. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,012 (#8 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Migration from Greeley to Colorado Springs: 382 (#5 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 630 to Greeley

3. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Boulder in 2015-2019: 2,660 (#2 most common destination from Boulder)- Migration from Greeley to Boulder: 1,381 (#3 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 1,279 to Greeley

2. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 4,365 (#1 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Migration from Greeley to Fort Collins: 3,815 (#1 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 550 to Greeley

1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Migration to Greeley from Denver in 2015-2019: 7,538 (#4 most common destination from Denver)- Migration from Greeley to Denver: 3,619 (#2 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 3,919 to Greeley