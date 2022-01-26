Top 50 metros people are flocking to Fort Collins from

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fort Collins, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fort Collins from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

50. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Omaha in 2015-2019: 66 (#87 most common destination from Omaha)- Migration from Fort Collins to Omaha: 91 (#43 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 25 to Omaha

49. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Portland in 2015-2019: 68 (#139 most common destination from Portland)- Migration from Fort Collins to Portland: 208 (#16 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 140 to Portland

48. St. George, UT Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from St. George in 2015-2019: 69 (#19 most common destination from St. George)- Migration from Fort Collins to St. George: 22 (#107 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 47 to Fort Collins

47. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 69 (#65 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Migration from Fort Collins to Palm Bay: 29 (#95 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 40 to Fort Collins

46. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Duluth in 2015-2019: 75 (#24 most common destination from Duluth)- Migration from Fort Collins to Duluth: 0 (#192 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 75 to Fort Collins

45. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Providence in 2015-2019: 75 (#84 most common destination from Providence)- Migration from Fort Collins to Providence: 0 (#192 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 75 to Fort Collins

44. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 80 (#84 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Migration from Fort Collins to Louisville/Jefferson County: 20 (#112 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 60 to Fort Collins

43. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 81 (#122 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Migration from Fort Collins to Las Vegas: 117 (#30 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 36 to Las Vegas

42. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Kahului in 2015-2019: 83 (#16 most common destination from Kahului)- Migration from Fort Collins to Kahului: 27 (#98 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 56 to Fort Collins

41. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 84 (#129 most common destination from Baltimore)- Migration from Fort Collins to Baltimore: 12 (#132 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 72 to Fort Collins

40. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 85 (#29 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Migration from Fort Collins to San Luis Obispo: 25 (#102 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 60 to Fort Collins

39. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 90 (#98 most common destination from Sacramento)- Migration from Fort Collins to Sacramento: 60 (#59 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 30 to Fort Collins

38. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Shreveport in 2015-2019: 92 (#30 most common destination from Shreveport)- Migration from Fort Collins to Shreveport: 104 (#33 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 12 to Shreveport

37. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Miami in 2015-2019: 95 (#165 most common destination from Miami)- Migration from Fort Collins to Miami: 55 (#65 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 40 to Fort Collins

36. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from San Jose in 2015-2019: 102 (#86 most common destination from San Jose)- Migration from Fort Collins to San Jose: 52 (#68 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 50 to Fort Collins

35. Asheville, NC Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Asheville in 2015-2019: 104 (#42 most common destination from Asheville)- Migration from Fort Collins to Asheville: 34 (#85 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 70 to Fort Collins

34. Rockford, IL Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Rockford in 2015-2019: 113 (#17 most common destination from Rockford)- Migration from Fort Collins to Rockford: 6 (#150 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 107 to Fort Collins

33. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 121 (#9 most common destination from Sioux Falls)- Migration from Fort Collins to Sioux Falls: 17 (#120 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 104 to Fort Collins

32. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Tucson in 2015-2019: 125 (#61 most common destination from Tucson)- Migration from Fort Collins to Tucson: 71 (#49 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 54 to Fort Collins

31. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from St. Louis in 2015-2019: 128 (#109 most common destination from St. Louis)- Migration from Fort Collins to St. Louis: 37 (#81 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 91 to Fort Collins

30. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Lincoln in 2015-2019: 138 (#14 most common destination from Lincoln)- Migration from Fort Collins to Lincoln: 67 (#54 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 71 to Fort Collins

29. Stockton, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Stockton in 2015-2019: 147 (#27 most common destination from Stockton)- Migration from Fort Collins to Stockton: 0 (#192 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 147 to Fort Collins

28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 151 (#155 most common destination from Atlanta)- Migration from Fort Collins to Atlanta: 71 (#49 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 80 to Fort Collins

27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Dallas in 2015-2019: 174 (#141 most common destination from Dallas)- Migration from Fort Collins to Dallas: 97 (#36 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 77 to Fort Collins

26. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 180 (#78 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Migration from Fort Collins to Minneapolis: 94 (#40 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 86 to Fort Collins

25. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Boston in 2015-2019: 197 (#89 most common destination from Boston)- Migration from Fort Collins to Boston: 28 (#96 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 169 to Fort Collins

24. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 204 (#91 most common destination from San Francisco)- Migration from Fort Collins to San Francisco: 224 (#12 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 20 to San Francisco

23. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Rapid City in 2015-2019: 207 (#4 most common destination from Rapid City)- Migration from Fort Collins to Rapid City: 0 (#192 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 207 to Fort Collins

22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Seattle in 2015-2019: 228 (#96 most common destination from Seattle)- Migration from Fort Collins to Seattle: 127 (#27 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 101 to Fort Collins

21. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 246 (#4 most common destination from Grand Junction)- Migration from Fort Collins to Grand Junction: 423 (#8 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 177 to Grand Junction

20. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 254 (#54 most common destination from Kansas City)- Migration from Fort Collins to Kansas City: 205 (#17 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 49 to Fort Collins

19. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Austin in 2015-2019: 255 (#58 most common destination from Austin)- Migration from Fort Collins to Austin: 165 (#21 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 90 to Fort Collins

18. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Pueblo in 2015-2019: 274 (#5 most common destination from Pueblo)- Migration from Fort Collins to Pueblo: 167 (#19 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 107 to Fort Collins

17. Mobile, AL Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Mobile in 2015-2019: 299 (#10 most common destination from Mobile)- Migration from Fort Collins to Mobile: 0 (#192 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 299 to Fort Collins

16. Odessa, TX Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Odessa in 2015-2019: 306 (#7 most common destination from Odessa)- Migration from Fort Collins to Odessa: 0 (#192 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 306 to Fort Collins

15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Tampa in 2015-2019: 309 (#73 most common destination from Tampa)- Migration from Fort Collins to Tampa: 95 (#38 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 214 to Fort Collins

14. Madison, WI Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Madison in 2015-2019: 317 (#20 most common destination from Madison)- Migration from Fort Collins to Madison: 58 (#64 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 259 to Fort Collins

13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Riverside in 2015-2019: 323 (#70 most common destination from Riverside)- Migration from Fort Collins to Riverside: 216 (#15 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 107 to Fort Collins

12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Houston in 2015-2019: 324 (#83 most common destination from Houston)- Migration from Fort Collins to Houston: 82 (#45 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 242 to Fort Collins

11. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 327 (#1 most common destination from Cheyenne)- Migration from Fort Collins to Cheyenne: 303 (#10 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 24 to Fort Collins

10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from San Diego in 2015-2019: 392 (#74 most common destination from San Diego)- Migration from Fort Collins to San Diego: 95 (#38 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 297 to Fort Collins

9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Washington in 2015-2019: 405 (#108 most common destination from Washington)- Migration from Fort Collins to Washington: 130 (#24 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 275 to Fort Collins

8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 438 (#58 most common destination from Phoenix)- Migration from Fort Collins to Phoenix: 1,081 (#4 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 643 to Phoenix

7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from New York in 2015-2019: 441 (#127 most common destination from New York)- Migration from Fort Collins to New York: 435 (#7 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 6 to Fort Collins

6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Chicago in 2015-2019: 729 (#77 most common destination from Chicago)- Migration from Fort Collins to Chicago: 301 (#11 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 428 to Fort Collins

5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 770 (#67 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Migration from Fort Collins to Los Angeles: 332 (#9 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 438 to Fort Collins

4. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 1,282 (#3 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Migration from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs: 552 (#5 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 730 to Fort Collins

3. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Boulder in 2015-2019: 1,898 (#3 most common destination from Boulder)- Migration from Fort Collins to Boulder: 1,301 (#3 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 597 to Fort Collins

2. Greeley, CO Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Greeley in 2015-2019: 3,815 (#1 most common destination from Greeley)- Migration from Fort Collins to Greeley: 4,365 (#1 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 550 to Greeley

1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Migration to Fort Collins from Denver in 2015-2019: 7,872 (#3 most common destination from Denver)- Migration from Fort Collins to Denver: 4,338 (#2 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 3,534 to Fort Collins