Top Denver snowfalls in February history

DENVER (KDVR) — February is here! The good news? There is snow in the forecast. The state’s most recent drought update shows most of Colorado in the red, or in what is considered extreme drought.

It has been a dry winter so far. Colorado has seen some moisture but it has been light and spaced out.

Here are the top February snowfall totals recorded at Denver International Airport since 1881-1882, according to the National Weather Service:

2014-2015: 22.4 inches 1911-1912: 22.1 inches 2011-2012: 20.2 inches 1941-1943: 19.5 inches 1908-1909/1959-1960: 18.3 inches

According to the National Weather Service, the recordings were taken from these locations:

Denver International Airport (2008-Present)

Denver Stapleton Airport (1950-2007)

19th & Stout (1916-1949)

16th & Larimer (1882-1915)

The average monthly Denver snowfall for February for Denver (recorded at DIA) is 7.7 inches.

The first storm system of February will hit the mountains on Wednesday and continues into Thursday. Heavy accumulations possible. 8-16 inches at most ski resorts.

That snow hits Denver between late Wednesday and Thursday morning. 1-4 inches of accumulation for the Thursday morning Rush Hour. Turning colder in the 20s and low 30s by Thursday.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday to highlight the snow chances and colder temps.

A second storm system hits via a Northwest Flow pattern between Friday and Saturday with heavy mountain accumulations. Another 1-3 inches in Denver. Staying cold in the 20s and 30s.