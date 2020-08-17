Top Democrats in Colorado defend Colorado’s vote-by-mail system

Election workers processing mail-in ballots in Boulder County, Colorado on Tuesday, November 6, 2012. Ballots are sorted by precinct and every single signature is scanned and matched up to voter registration signatures by hand.

DENVER (KDVR) – Top Democrats in Colorado, including the governor, held a news conference at the Denver Elections Commission monday, defending Colorado’s vote-by-mail system, pushing back on what they say are false attacks against it from President Trump.

“The most important election of our lives is in seventy eight days, and it is going to take place under conditions none of us ever expected,” Sen. Michael Bennett said.

Governor Polis said our democracy won’t become another casualty of this pandemic.

“Every American should be able to exercise their right to vote without risking their health. Here in Colorado we do that with the convenience of mail in ballots,” he said.

If you don’t want to mail in your ballot, you don’t have to. You can go to a polling location, vote early or on election day.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says forcing people to leave their homes to vote is putting their lives at risk, and then, she went on the offensive.

“I will fight any attempt by the president to suppress American voters. We cannot allow him to tilt the election in his favor and I will do everything in my power to stop him and we’re considering all options,” Griswold said.

Not only was the message that the voter is safe, but so too are the votes.

“In Colorado we have strong safeguards to prevent fraud, every ballot contains a signature box, every voters signature is verified by a bi-partisan team of election judges,” Polis said.

The Democrats say that this June, Colorado set a record for the highest ever turn out for a non-presidential primary with over ninety nine percent of votes cast used mail in ballots.