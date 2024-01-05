DENVER (KDVR) — Award-winning chef Hosea Rosenberg announced he is opening a new Blackbelly restaurant in Denver next month.

Rosenburg is originally from Taos, New Mexico, but he studied engineering physics at the University of Colorado. While in college, According to Slow Food Nations, he found a new passion in the culinary industry.

He landed his first chef position in 2001, was an executive chef by 2004 and went on to win Bravo TV’s Top Chef Season 5 in 2009.

His company, Blackbelly, launched in 2011 as a catering business. It grew with a small farm, a food truck, a full-service restaurant and bar in 2014, and Boulder’s only whole animal artisanal butcher shop in 2016.

In February 2024, Blackbelly will open its first outpost in Denver at 4324 W. 41st Ave. The space was formerly Il Porcellino Salumi, but Rosenburg said owner Bill Miner is shifting his focus to wholesale and handed the space off to be the new Blackbelly.

The new location will serve more house-made salami, salumi, charcuterie, breakfast, lunch and more, according to an announcement on Instagram.

Rosenberg and his business hold several awards. In 2023, Blackbelly Market, the butcher shop and market, was awarded a Michelin green star, highlighting sustainable restaurants with a knack for fresh-tasting food and care for the environment.

According to the website, Blackbelly works closely with local ranchers and farmers to serve Colorado-grown ingredients and pasture-raised, sustainable animals.