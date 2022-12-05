DENVER (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Colorado in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#47. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#47. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

#47. Cooper (tie)

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#46. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 107

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#45. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 111

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#44. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 119

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

#43. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 120

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#42. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 125

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#41. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 126

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#40. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 129

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

#38. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#38. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#37. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 131

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#36. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 133

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#35. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 135

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

#34. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 136

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#33. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 137

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#31. Julian (tie)

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629

#31. Ezekiel (tie)

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799

#28. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#28. Miles (tie)

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#28. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#27. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 143

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#26. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 144

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 146

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#24. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 147

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#22. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#22. Asher (tie)

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#20. Leo (tie)

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 151

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

#20. Daniel (tie)

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 151

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#19. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 154

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305

#18. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 157

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#17. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 158

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#15. Sebastian (tie)

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

#15. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#14. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 162

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#13. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 177

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#12. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#10. Mateo (tie)

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

#10. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#9. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 209

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 223

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 242

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#5. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 243

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#4. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 255

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 290

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#2. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 314

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 331

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272



