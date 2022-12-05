DENVER (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Colorado in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#47. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#47. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
#47. Cooper (tie)
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
#46. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 107
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#45. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 111
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
#44. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 119
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
#43. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
#42. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 125
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
#41. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 126
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#40. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
#38. Mason (tie)
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#38. John (tie)
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#37. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 131
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#36. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 133
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#35. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 135
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
#34. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 136
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
#33. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 137
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#31. Julian (tie)
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
#31. Ezekiel (tie)
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
#28. Thomas (tie)
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#28. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
#28. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#27. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 143
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
#26. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 144
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#25. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 146
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#24. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 147
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#22. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#22. Asher (tie)
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
#20. Leo (tie)
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 151
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
#20. Daniel (tie)
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 151
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#19. Elias
Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 154
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305
#18. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 157
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#17. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 158
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#15. Sebastian (tie)
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 161
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
#15. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 161
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#14. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 162
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
#13. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 177
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#12. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 192
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#10. Mateo (tie)
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 204
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
#10. Elijah (tie)
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 204
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#9. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 209
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#8. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 219
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#7. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 223
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#6. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 242
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
#5. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 243
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#4. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 255
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#3. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 290
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 314
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 331
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.