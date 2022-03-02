DENVER (KDVR) — Parking spots are harder to find in the Mile High City, and it is now more expensive to park. Parking citations are also more expensive.

Citations were suspended during the height of the pandemic. Now, drivers can’t shake the feeling that Denver is trying to make up for lost time. The cost at meters has doubled from $1 per hour to $2 per hour. In February, the cost of breaking parking rules went up for nearly every violation.

Meter violations went from $25 to $35. In what some drivers see as a true “war on parking,” one of the largest citation increases is for blocking a bicycle lane. That fine went from a $25 to $65.

Top 5 spots for parking tickets in Denver

The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Data Desk went through a year’s worth of citations and compiled the top five places where drivers were issued citations in the year 2021.

Denver Health along Delaware Street: 1,760 citations Denver Health along Bannock Street: 378 citations Uptown along Franklin Street (between St. Joseph and Presbyterian/St. Luke medical centers): 323 citations Webb Building on Colfax Avenue (where parking enforcement houses offices): 277 citations Red Rocks Park on Alameda Parkway: 245 citations

Bicycle lane expansion and reconfiguration of streets are two examples of how Denver is encouraging people to walk, cycle and ride public transit. That “war on parking” means fewer places to park.