DENVER (KDVR) — It is Wednesday, March 9. Another round of snow is moving into Colorado today and we want to make sure you’re prepared for the day ahead.

Here’s a look at the top five headlines for Wednesday morning:

  1. It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day- Snow is falling across the Denver metro area. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the evening commute.
  2. Gas prices went up again overnight making the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado at $3.91.
  3. A pilot and passenger walked away from plane crash on E-470 with minor injuries.
  4. Russell Wilson will become the next quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
  5. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider implementing changes this week that would require reservations at Eldorado Canyon State Park.

With the snowfall expected Wednesday, here are a few helpful tools:

