DENVER (KDVR) — It is Wednesday, March 9. Another round of snow is moving into Colorado today and we want to make sure you’re prepared for the day ahead.
Here’s a look at the top five headlines for Wednesday morning:
- It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day- Snow is falling across the Denver metro area. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the evening commute.
- Gas prices went up again overnight making the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado at $3.91.
- A pilot and passenger walked away from plane crash on E-470 with minor injuries.
- Russell Wilson will become the next quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider implementing changes this week that would require reservations at Eldorado Canyon State Park.
With the snowfall expected Wednesday, here are a few helpful tools:
