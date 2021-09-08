Top 5 Colorado counties experiencing highest rates of mortgage approval

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re in the market to buy a house, we have some brand new data showing which counties in Colorado are experiencing the highest rate of mortgage approval.

Overall, Colorado mortgage rates reflect what we’re seeing on the national level.

According to SmartAsset, who collected the data, the top five counties seeing the highest rates of mortgage approval include: Summit, Routt, Grand, Boulder and Douglas.

The loan funding rate for all of them is hovering around 70%.

In terms of annual mortgage payments, you’re looking at $13,056 in each county.

Courtesy: SmartAsset

According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, these counties tend to have low tax rates and fairly high income levels.

Realtors say if you’re looking to buy a home in Colorado, you might want to consider doing so within the next couple of months.

“I don’t think prices are going to go down in 2022 and I’m afraid interest rates will probably go up. There is a window of opportunity here over the next six months for buyers who are trying to get in to a home and have not done so yet,” said Kelly Moye, a spokesperson for the Colorado Association of Realtors.

Realtors say it might be a good idea to jump on interest rates now while they’re still unbelievably low.