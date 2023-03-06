DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you want to take in some incredible mountain views, explore a new destination, or take in history and nature, the opportunities are endless in the Centennial State.
Because there are so many options in our state, it can sometimes be overwhelming trying to decide what to do.
Here is the list of top things to do in Colorado
According to Tripadvisor‘s over 7,000 traveler favorites, these are the top 30 things to do in Colorado.
- Garden of the Gods– 5 stars for 17,736 reviews
- Denver Botanic Gardens– 4.5 stars for 5,736 reviews
- Pikes Peak– 4.5 stars for 7,737 reviews
- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre– 5 stars for 3,751 reviews
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo– 4.5 stars for 4,860 reviews
- Cave of the Winds– 4.5 stars for 4,281 reviews
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science– 4.5 stars for 4,086 reviews
- Coors Field– 4.5 stars for 4,845 reviews
- Mount Evans– 5 stars for 2,567 reviews
- Trail Ridge Road– 5 stars for 3,446 reviews
- National Museum of World War II Aviation– 5 stars for 1,522 reviews
- Maroon Bells– 5 stars for 2,609 reviews
- The International Church of Cannabis– 5 stars for 913 reviews
- Fish Creek Falls– 4.5 stars for 2,167 reviews
- Colorado National Monument– 5 stars for 1,787 reviews
- United States Air Force Academy– 4.5 stars for 2,997 reviews
- Peak to Peak Scenic Byway– 4.5 stars for 1,830 reviews
- Hanging Lake Trail– 5 stars for 2,206 reviews
- Telluride Mountain Village Gondola– 5 stars for 1,958 reviews
- Stranahan’s Whiskey Distillery and Cocktail Bar– 5 stars for 1,027 reviews
- Argo Mill and Tunnel– 4.5 stars for 1,361 reviews
- Breckenridge Main Street– 4.5 stars for 1,949 reviews
- Independence Pass– 5 stars for 1,725 reviews
- Red Rock Canyon– 4.5 stars for 1,182 reviews
- Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park– 4.5 stars for 2,184 reviews
- Molly Brown House Museum– 4.5 stars for 1,457 reviews
- Box Canyon Waterfall and Park– 4.5 stars for 1,289 reviews
- Skyline Drive– 4.5 stars for 1,289 reviews
- Historic Downtown Durango– 4.5 stars for 1,891 reviews
- Mount Evans Scenic Byway– 5 stars for 1,021 reviews
We want to know what your favorite place is on this list. Vote below:
If you live in Colorado and are considering a staycation, FOX31 put together a full list to help you find something to do any time of year.
While some might choose tropical destinations, others will opt for a road trip. If you want to do something a little closer to home, our state is the perfect state for a staycation.