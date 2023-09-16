Hip-hop and R&B music are powerful forces, even within the vast tapestry of America’s musical genres. The catchy hooks and emotionally charged lyrics have woven seamlessly into the U.S. cultural narrative, encapsulating moments that resonate with millions. The current charts, showcasing popular tracks such as Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” and Luke Combs’ rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” are either squarely in the category or borrow from the genre, featuring smooth intros that ease listeners into the groove.

The nation has always had a rich musical history, with diverse beats marking different eras. But there are certain tracks and moments, like Billie Eilish’s stirring “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” that become indelibly etched in the collective consciousness. But not every listener can keep track of every hit, so the question often arises: “What’s that song?” It could very well be “Bipolar,” a heartfelt song of lost loves by Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nuñez, and Junior H. Its Spanish lyrics and unmistakable sentimental corrido style exemplifies how international influences continue to shape American music.

To identify the current musical zeitgeist, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Denver. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. Dive into our findings, and there’s a good chance you’ll recognize Denver’s current soundtrack—or even discover your next playlist staple.

#25. 23

– Artist: Chayce Beckham

– Album: 23 – Single

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:48

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in seven other metros

— Top 25 song in 12 other metros

#24. Light Me Up

– Artist: Bronze Radio Return

– Album: Light Me Up

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 3:17

#23. In Your Love

– Artist: Tyler Childers

– Album: Rustin’ In The Rain

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:46

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in one other metro

— Top 50 song in six other metros

#22. We Didn’t Start The Fire

– Artist: Fall Out Boy

– Album: We Didn’t Start The Fire – Single

– Genres: Alternative, Rock

– Length: 3:36

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 19 other metros

— Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#21. Dance The Night

– Artist: Dua Lipa

– Album: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 2:57

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in 14 other metros

— Top 25 song in 31 other metros

— Top 50 song in 89 other metros

#20. Last Night

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in 28 other metros

— Top five song in 58 other metros

— Top 10 song in 98 other metros

#19. Daylight

– Artist: David Kushner

– Album: Daylight (Reimagined) – EP

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:33

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in eight other metros

— Top five song in 17 other metros

— Top 10 song in 49 other metros

#18. Thinkin’ Bout Me

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:57

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in five other metros

— Top 25 song in 11 other metros

— Top 50 song in 24 other metros

#17. Something in the Orange

– Artist: Zach Bryan

– Album: Something in the Orange – Single

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:48

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in nine other metros

— Top 25 song in 13 other metros

#16. What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

– Artist: Billie Eilish

– Album: What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Single

– Genres: Alternative, Soundtrack

– Length: 3:42

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in 18 other metros

— Top 20 song in 28 other metros

#15. Used To Be Young

– Artist: Miley Cyrus

– Album: Used To Be Young – Single

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:11

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in 10 other metros

— Top 20 song in 27 other metros

#14. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

– Artist: Doechii

– Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:43

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 53 other metros

#13. Rich Men North of Richmond

– Artist: Oliver Anthony Music

– Album: Rich Men North of Richmond – Single

– Genres: Country, Folk

– Length: 3:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 13 other metros

— Top 25 song in 15 other metros

#12. Snooze

– Artist: SZA

– Album: SOS

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in nine other metros

— Top 10 song in 49 other metros

— Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#11. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:39

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in five other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 39 other metros

— Top 20 song in 100 other metros

#10. Need A Favor

– Artist: Jelly Roll

– Album: Whitsitt Chapel

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:17

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in 11 other metros

— Top 20 song in 30 other metros

#9. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol]

– Artist: The Weeknd & Madonna

– Album: Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol] – Single

– Genres: Soundtrack

– Length: 3:35

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in seven other metros

— Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#8. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 66 other metros

— Top five song in 91 other metros

— Top 10 song in 123 other metros

#7. Good Good

– Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

– Album: Good Good – Single

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

– Length: 4:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 21 other metros

— Top three song in 30 other metros

— Top five song in 34 other metros

— Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#6. Calm Down

– Artist: Rema

– Album: Rave & Roses

– Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 31 other metros

— Top three song in 77 other metros

— Top five song in 112 other metros

— Top 10 song in 152 other metros

#5. I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

– Artist: Zach Bryan

– Album: Zach Bryan

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:47

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in six other metros

— Top 10 song in 11 other metros

#4. Paint The Town Red

– Artist: Doja Cat

– Album: Scarlet

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 3:50

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 13 other metros

— Top three song in 35 other metros

— Top five song in 42 other metros

— Top 10 song in 47 other metros

#3. Dial Drunk

– Artist: Noah Kahan & Post Malone

– Album: Dial Drunk – Single

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 3:34

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 12 other metros

— Top 20 song in 20 other metros

#2. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 37 other metros

— Top three song in 73 other metros

— Top five song in 104 other metros

— Top 10 song in 139 other metros

#1. vampire

– Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

– Album: GUTS

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in eight other metros

— Top five song in 18 other metros

— Top 10 song in 26 other metros

— Top 20 song in 42 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Brittany Stubblefield-Engram, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.