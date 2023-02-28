DENVER (KDVR) — On average, people living in the Mile High city received 10 robocalls in January, according to the Robocall Index.

According to estimates by the robocall-blocking company, 28% of the robocalls placed to those living in Denver were for alerts and reminders, 28% were scams, 28% were telemarketers, and 16% were payment reminders.

Top 25 robocaller numbers

Here is a look at the list of top robocallers in January in Denver, according to the Robocall Index.

614-890-1025– Chase JPMorgan- Debt Collector 210-520-1454– Chase- Debt Collector 210-520-0457– Chase- Bank/Credit Card Payment Reminder 720-330-2195– Global Tel Link- Prison Call Consent 303-238-5716– Generic Robocaller 303-982-0741– School Announcement 717-421-6509– John Harclerode- Unknown Robocaller 303-551-6142– Scam Likely 805-203-1460– Business Loan Spam 813-584-3694– Chase JPMorgan- Unknown Robocaller 303-356-3510– Kathleen Krisher- Unknown Robocaller 888-373-1969– Fraud Alert 800-919-8366– Mortgage Loan Spam 800-353-5920– Genesis FS Card Services 720-386-1886– Scam Likely 720-423-3200– School Announcement 602-221-3938– Financial Call 720-307-1050– Loan Payment Reminder 888-464-5553– Customer Survey- Blood Donation Request 813-584-3695– JPMorgan Chase 605-884-4130– Credit Card Debt Collector 720-928-3284– Assurance- Medicare Insurance Spam 303-816-3349– Health Insurance Spam 720-330-3517– Assurance- Medicare Insurance Spam 877-884-0472– loanDepot- Mortgage Loan Spam

How to stop robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission said that unwanted calls – including illegal and spoofed robocalls – are the top consumer complaint.

Here are some tips to help with unwanted robocalls from the FCC:

Register your number on the Do Not Call List. Legitimate telemarketers consult the list to avoid calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list.

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.

If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

It is also important to remember that scammers can use a robotext as well. The FCC said that rules ban text messages sent to a mobile phone using an auto-dialer unless you previously gave consent to receive the message, or the message is sent for emergency purposes.