DENVER (KDVR) — On average, people living in the Mile High city received 10 robocalls in January, according to the Robocall Index.
According to estimates by the robocall-blocking company, 28% of the robocalls placed to those living in Denver were for alerts and reminders, 28% were scams, 28% were telemarketers, and 16% were payment reminders.
Top 25 robocaller numbers
Here is a look at the list of top robocallers in January in Denver, according to the Robocall Index.
- 614-890-1025– Chase JPMorgan- Debt Collector
- 210-520-1454– Chase- Debt Collector
- 210-520-0457– Chase- Bank/Credit Card Payment Reminder
- 720-330-2195– Global Tel Link- Prison Call Consent
- 303-238-5716– Generic Robocaller
- 303-982-0741– School Announcement
- 717-421-6509– John Harclerode- Unknown Robocaller
- 303-551-6142– Scam Likely
- 805-203-1460– Business Loan Spam
- 813-584-3694– Chase JPMorgan- Unknown Robocaller
- 303-356-3510– Kathleen Krisher- Unknown Robocaller
- 888-373-1969– Fraud Alert
- 800-919-8366– Mortgage Loan Spam
- 800-353-5920– Genesis FS Card Services
- 720-386-1886– Scam Likely
- 720-423-3200– School Announcement
- 602-221-3938– Financial Call
- 720-307-1050– Loan Payment Reminder
- 888-464-5553– Customer Survey- Blood Donation Request
- 813-584-3695– JPMorgan Chase
- 605-884-4130– Credit Card Debt Collector
- 720-928-3284– Assurance- Medicare Insurance Spam
- 303-816-3349– Health Insurance Spam
- 720-330-3517– Assurance- Medicare Insurance Spam
- 877-884-0472– loanDepot- Mortgage Loan Spam
How to stop robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission said that unwanted calls – including illegal and spoofed robocalls – are the top consumer complaint.
Here are some tips to help with unwanted robocalls from the FCC:
- Register your number on the Do Not Call List. Legitimate telemarketers consult the list to avoid calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list.
- Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
- You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.
- If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
- Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”
- Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
- If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
- Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
It is also important to remember that scammers can use a robotext as well. The FCC said that rules ban text messages sent to a mobile phone using an auto-dialer unless you previously gave consent to receive the message, or the message is sent for emergency purposes.