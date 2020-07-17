Top 10 most stolen vehicles in the Denver metro area

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Aurora Police department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday that seriously injured a 4-year-old.

According to APD, the crash happened around 3:48 p.m. in the 14500 block of East Radcliff Drive.

Authorities say the silver sedan rear-ended a dark blue Ford Explorer while on East Quincy Avenue in an eastbound lane of traffic. This collision caused the Ford Explorer to go off of the roadway, through a fence, and into the backyard of a residence where a four-year-old child was struck.