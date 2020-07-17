Top 10 most stolen vehicles in the Denver metro area

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Metro Auto Task Force released a list of the top ten most stolen vehicles.
Vehicles reported stolen from April 1st, 2020 – June 30th, 2020:
Tips for preventing auto theft:
- Don’t leave your keys in your car, even if it’s in your garage
- Park your car in a garage and keep the garage door closed day and night
- If you don’t have a garage, leave your car parked under lights or near the main entrance of any business at night
- Always lock your doors and roll up all your windows, especially crucial at a public venue like parks
- Don’t leave your car unattended while it’s running, even for a minute
- Don’t leave valuables lying around where thieves can see them through a window
- Never assume that your vehicle is safe, even if you live in a “nice” or low crime community. Criminals can and do come from all walks of life.
- Never leave a child or pet alone in a vehicle