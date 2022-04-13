BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one local police department says car theft continues to climb in the Denver metro.

“We’re seeing it for several months now,” said Broomfield Police spokesperson Rachel Haslett.

According to the CATPA Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force, here are the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in the Denver metro:

Chevrolet Silverado: 2003-06

KIA Sportage: 2017, 2021-2022

KIA Optima: 2013, 2015

Hyundai Sonata: 2015-2017

Hyundai Elantra: 2013, 2018

Hyundai Tuscon: 2017-18

Ford F-250: 1999

Honda Civic: 1997-2000

GMC Sierra: 2004, 2006

Honda Accord: 1996-1997

How to prevent auto theft

Haslett suggests some preventive tips:

Lock doors

Park in a well-lit area

Consider getting a steering-wheel lock

“I encourage people to touch base with their neighbors,” she added, “to see which cars belong to the neighborhood and which ones don’t.”