BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one local police department says car theft continues to climb in the Denver metro.
“We’re seeing it for several months now,” said Broomfield Police spokesperson Rachel Haslett.
According to the CATPA Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force, here are the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in the Denver metro:
- Chevrolet Silverado: 2003-06
- KIA Sportage: 2017, 2021-2022
- KIA Optima: 2013, 2015
- Hyundai Sonata: 2015-2017
- Hyundai Elantra: 2013, 2018
- Hyundai Tuscon: 2017-18
- Ford F-250: 1999
- Honda Civic: 1997-2000
- GMC Sierra: 2004, 2006
- Honda Accord: 1996-1997
How to prevent auto theft
Haslett suggests some preventive tips:
- Lock doors
- Park in a well-lit area
- Consider getting a steering-wheel lock
“I encourage people to touch base with their neighbors,” she added, “to see which cars belong to the neighborhood and which ones don’t.”