DENVER (KDVR) — Camping season is coming up fast. If you want to take your furry friend with you on your next camping trip, here is a list of Google-reviewed camping sites with four stars and above that are dog friendly.

Each site has at least 100 reviews.

  1. River run RV resort — 4.1 stars
  2. Buena Vista KOA campgrounds — 4.2 stars
  3. Cherry Creek State Park campground — 4.3 stars
  4. Kelly Dahl Campground — 4.3 stars
  5. Aspen Acres Campground 4.4 — stars
  6. Chatfield State Park campground — 4.5 stars
  7. Horsetooth Reservoir — 4.5 stars
  8. Eleven Mile State Park — 4.5 stars
  9. Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 4.7 stars
  10. Rifle Falls state park — 4.8 stars

If we missed any good spots, leave a correction or comment. Happy camping!