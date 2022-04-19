DENVER (KDVR) — Camping season is coming up fast. If you want to take your furry friend with you on your next camping trip, here is a list of Google-reviewed camping sites with four stars and above that are dog friendly.
Each site has at least 100 reviews.
- River run RV resort — 4.1 stars
- Buena Vista KOA campgrounds — 4.2 stars
- Cherry Creek State Park campground — 4.3 stars
- Kelly Dahl Campground — 4.3 stars
- Aspen Acres Campground 4.4 — stars
- Chatfield State Park campground — 4.5 stars
- Horsetooth Reservoir — 4.5 stars
- Eleven Mile State Park — 4.5 stars
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 4.7 stars
- Rifle Falls state park — 4.8 stars
If we missed any good spots, leave a correction or comment. Happy camping!