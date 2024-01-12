DENVER (KDVR) — A man on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been arrested following a multi-agency manhunt.

Jaime Soto, 43, was listed as fugitive No. 7 on the list.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Soto was wanted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Thornton Police Department on a felony arrest for charges stemming from a previous conviction on Feb. 23, 2021, for attempted sexual assault on a child and second-degree assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Dec. 7, 2007.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Soto also had a warrant out of Denver for failing to register as a sex offender.

A CBI task force officer with the U.S. Marshals’ Colorado Violent Offender Task Force found information that indicated Soto had likely fled Colorado and was living in an area of North Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Jan. 3, that information was relayed to the U.S. Marshals’ Nevada Violent Offender Task Force.

On Jan. 8, deputies in Las Vegas identified a car that was associated with Soto’s girlfriend and his possible address. Deputies then looked at video surveillance and found the girlfriend, a 6-year-old child and an unidentified man leaving the home and heading out of town.

The task force followed the car across state lines into California. The driver stopped at a gas station in Baker, California, and the task force team was able to identify the man as Soto.

Soto was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals’ Nevada Violent Offender Task Force deputy.

“This case is a perfect example of the effectiveness of our task force when agencies combine resources and work together to put a potentially violent sexual predator behind bars,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Kirk Taylor. “When multiple local, state, and federal agencies work together toward a common goal, it’s amazing what results can be achieved.”

Soto was booked into with the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.