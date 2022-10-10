DENVER (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,891,176 which is 398% higher than the state average of $580,275.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Colorado

#1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO: 12

#2. Edwards, CO: 4

#3. Breckenridge, CO: 3

#3. Glenwood Springs, CO: 3

#5. Boulder, CO: 2

#6. Steamboat Springs, CO: 1

#10. Telluride

– Typical home value: $1,472,770

– 1-year price change: +16.9%

– 5-year price change: +58.0%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#9. Snowmass Village

– Typical home value: $1,490,927

– 1-year price change: +15.6%

– 5-year price change: +36.3%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs, CO

#8. Mountain Village

– Typical home value: $1,511,521

– 1-year price change: +15.1%

– 5-year price change: +50.4%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#7. Greenwood Village

– Typical home value: $1,518,765

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +49.1%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#6. Columbine Valley

– Typical home value: $1,624,801

– 1-year price change: +16.5%

– 5-year price change: +58.2%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#5. Vail

– Typical home value: $1,688,289

– 1-year price change: +33.4%

– 5-year price change: +68.0%

– Metro area: Edwards, CO

#4. Edwards

– Typical home value: $1,914,986

– 1-year price change: +35.6%

– 5-year price change: +65.6%

– Metro area: Edwards, CO

#3. Bow Mar

– Typical home value: $2,157,111

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +60.3%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#2. Cherry Hills Village

– Typical home value: $2,829,960

– 1-year price change: +16.0%

– 5-year price change: +44.5%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#1. Aspen

– Typical home value: $2,891,176

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +52.4%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs, CO



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.