DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado continues to deal with motor vehicle theft and new preliminary data shows which types of cars were stolen the most in 2023.

The data comes from the Colorado State Patrol’s Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. These numbers are as of November 2023. While the data does not yet encompass the entirety of 2023, CATPA said it is unlikely the list will change drastically once the December numbers are added.

Here are the top 10 most stolen cars in Colorado as of November 2023:

Hyundai Elantra Chevrolet Silverado Hyundai Sonata Ford F-150 Kia Sportage Ford F-250 Kia Optima Hyundai Tucson Honda Civic Kia Soul

CATPA notes that this data is sourced from the Colorado Stolen Vehicle Database Repository which is provided by law enforcement’s reporting of stolen vehicles to the Colorado Crime Information Center. The data may differ from the National Incident-Based Reporting System or the Uniform Crime Reporting, which is driven by crime reports or insurance filings.

According to CATPA, there were more than 32,000 vehicle thefts in 2023.

While that number may seem high, it is lower than in 2022.

In November, Wheat Ridge police and the Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force successfully tracked down and made an arrest in a case of a stolen U-Haul.

The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force has been around since 2016. They say auto theft numbers are anywhere from 20-23% down this year from January to October.

In 2022, 41,469 cars were stolen in Colorado and 35,841 were recovered, according to CATPA.