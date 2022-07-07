DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche fan who made a special T-shirt for star player Nazem Kadri said it’s raised tens of thousands of dollars that will support mental health.

This all started after Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. That was Kadri’s first game after returning from an injury. His game-winning overtime goal led to the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach arguing there were too many men on the ice.

If only that coach knew what his words would do.

After the game, the Kadris asked Adrienne Ruth to create a T-shirt with those words exactly: “Too Many Men.”

The shirt gained so much attention, Ruth decided to make them for fans to buy as well. And now, not even the printing companies can keep up.

“This is the most they’ve ever sold,” Ruth said, talking about the Canadian company that’s printing the shirts. “They’ve had to find alternate vendors for shirts because they’re running out of being able to find them in Canada.”

Last week, Ruth told FOX31 she didn’t want a cut from the proceeds. Instead, she wanted the profits going toward Kadri’s nonprofit, which is focused on mental health in Canada.

“I don’t even know what I would do with it,” Ruth told us when asked why she didn’t want to take a cut. “In the end, I probably would have donated some of that anyways. So, it was just kind of that concept that I knew this would have a bigger impact.”

As of Thursday night, $57,000 had been raised. That’s about $75,000 in Canada.

So far, more than 8,000 shirts have been printed — and counting.