DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche fans made memories with the players throughout their Stanley Cup victory celebrations.

FOX31 caught up with Adrienne Ruth. Passion for hockey is in her pedigree.

“It started from my mom really,” she said during a Zoom interview.

She told the story about Nazem Kadri’s shirt. She made it after his wife reached out to her on social media after Kadri’s Game 4 overtime goal. The “Too Many Men” shirt throws shade to Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper’s postgame comments.

“She reached out and said, ‘Hey, Naz wants something, can you do it?’” she explained.

Her shirts are officially for sale as of Thursday night, but she says she doesn’t want any of the proceeds.

“Instead of giving me a cut, I want it to go to the Nazem Kadri Foundation,” she said.

