DENVER (KDVR) — After months of construction, a local Capitol Hill staple is reopening its doors Wednesday. Tom’s Diner is now Tom’s Starlight.

For 20 years, Tom’s Diner was known as a place where people would get pancakes and coffee after the bar, but that’s not the case anymore.

This is one of Colfax’s most iconic buildings, and so much so that Historic Denver got in on this project to add the building to the National Register of Historic Places. This way it stays as this, instead of being demolished and turned into apartments.

Tom’s Starlight has a 1970s Palm Springs feel to it with cocktails and cabanas.

After nine months in the making, there’s a newly renovated indoor where the interior deli is now a cocktail bar.

The outdoor space, that’s one of the biggest changes. The old diner parking lot is now filled with turf, lawn area, seats, fire pits, tiki poles, cabanas, and fountains that really give it that Palm Springs 1970s oasis vibe and triples the floor plan.

The public can finally come and check it out, doors open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Right now it’s open just for dinner, but there are plans to eventually add brunch and lunch in the future.