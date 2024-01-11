DENVER (KDVR) — In less than a week, drivers who take the Interstate 25 South Gap Express Lanes will be tolled.

The toll fee has been waived since the express lanes opened in 2021. But now that the grace period has ended, drivers in the express lane will be charged beginning on Jan. 17.

The I-25 South Gap Express Lanes run in each direction for 18 miles from south of Castle Rock to Monument.

I-25 South Gap from Monument to Castle Rock. (CDOT)

Who can use the express lanes?

All vehicles can use the express lanes, and some motorists can use the lanes for free:

Tolled vehicle – Pay a toll either as a solo driver or a driver with one passenger,

Free HOV3+ – HOV3+ lanes require an express lanes transponder and are for vehicles with three or more passengers,

Motorcycles – Motorcyclists can use the express lanes for free without a pass,

Bus – Bus and other transit can travel in the express lanes.

Drivers should only enter and exit the express lanes through the dashed lines. Weaving in or out of express lanes and crossing the double white line will result in a fine.

How much will toll fees cost?

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, toll fees will depend on what direction you are driving, the time of day and the day of the week.

Toll rates will be more expensive if drivers are traveling without an Express Toll pass.

The following chart outlines fees for northbound and southbound travel:

I-25 South Gap toll fees. (CDOT)

The I-25 South Gap connects Denver to Colorado Springs and is one of the most heavily used highways in the state.