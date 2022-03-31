BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The parents of a toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose remained in jail on Thursday.

Alonzo Ray Montoya, 31, and Nicole Danielle Casias, 30, face counts of child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance.

A woman who answered the door at the home where the parents were told FOX31 said she had nothing to say.

On Montoya’s Facebook page, he posted he was “feeling lost and hopeless,” and that he would give his right arm to trade places with his baby girl.

Fentanyl crisis worsening in Colorado

Colorado has seen more than 1,500 fentanyl-related deaths in the past seven years. At the Medical Center of Aurora, overdoses are up significantly in the last six months.

“It’s a very powerful narcotic, 100 times more powerful than morphine,” said Dr. Eric Hill, an emergency physician at the Medical Center of Aurora. “Even small amounts can be lethal. We should be very concerned about people who are addicted to drugs bought off the streets. You really can’t trust what you are getting right now.”

Prosecutors say one of the biggest problems is insufficient penalties for getting the drug off the street.

“In Colorado now, we don’t have the distribution of fentanyl causing death statute,” 17th Judicial District District Attorney Brian Mason said. “I can’t hold someone accountable who has distributed fentanyl into the community and has killed someone because of it, under current state law.”

FOX31 made a request to speak to the parents but have not yet heard back.