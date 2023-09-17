MEMPHIS, Colo. (KDVR) — Less than 5,000 tickets are left for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

FOX31 took a trip to the St. Jude’s campus in Memphis to learn the lifesaving impacts these ticket sales help fund.

Some kids bring playing cards to show and tell, but not Olivia. Last year, the 7-year-old decided to share her port with her first-grade class. Olivia’s teacher captured the special presentation — and the admiration from her classmates.

“Today, you would never know that she ever was a patient at St. Jude,” said Kacie, Olivia’s mom. “She’s full head of hair, full energy, full muscle strength, in school, you know, reading on an advanced level.”

Diagnosed at 2 years old

For Olivia, it’s been quite the journey to get to five years in remission. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just 2-and-a-half years old.

“Totally took us by surprise. And we spent about 33 months in and out of St. Jude,” Kacie said. “You know, it is scary, it is terrifying when you first get here. But there are so many moments of joy that St. Jude makes sure to have sprinkled in throughout treatment that it makes it not feel like a hospital.”

Kacie shared pictures and videos with FOX31 that capture a number of special moments during their 33 months: rides around the hospital floor with massive smiles, birthday celebrations for her and her twin brother.

“He feels like he’s a patient here too,” Kacie said.

Kacie said every positive moment through the journey was made possible by donors, sharing her gratitude.

“You always wonder where your money’s really going and I can 120% say, like this is it,” Kacie said. “You know, we’ve never had to pay for a single thing.”