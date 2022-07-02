AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police officers found a little girl in the middle of the road early Saturday morning in Aurora, who was carrying injuries that authorities believe may have been caused by a vehicle.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department sent out a message asking for anyone who recognized the young girl that they had found in the middle of South Chambers Road near East Ohio Avenue.

Young girl found during the early morning hours in the middle of S. Chambers Road (July 2, 2022)

According to officials with APD, her parents were contacted by someone who saw the young girl’s photos and recognized her.

The young girl’s parents were then contacted and at roughly 7:05 a.m., reports of the family’s reuniting were made public.

The injuries that she sustained were reportedly minor and officials with APD have made it clear that this was not a hit and run.

APD said that the girl was likely able to leave the house while everyone else was sleeping. They want to use this opportunity to make sure that you lock your doors at night.

“This is an example of why it’s extremely important to lock our doors and even install locks out of the reach of curious toddlers,” APD’s Matthew Longshore said.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please reach out to the Aurora Police Department.