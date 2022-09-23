AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (9:36 p.m.): Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation.

The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding a little girl’s parents or guardians.

Police said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.

Officers have not been able to find her parents or relatives. If you know her or how police can contact her family, please call 303.627.3100.