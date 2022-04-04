BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — New police documents were released Monday in the death of a 23-month-old girl whose blood contained 10 times the amount of fentanyl necessary to kill an intolerant adult user.

Police said they were called to an apartment at 345 S. 7th Ave. on Jan. 2 at 1:20 p.m. Police documents showed that a woman called 911 and was screaming that a 3-year-old baby was not breathing and she “has blood over her.”

Alonzo Ray Montoya, 31, and Nicole Danielle Casias, 30, reportedly found their child not breathing and unresponsive. Brighton Fire, Platte Valley Ambulance, and Brighton Police tried to perform life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the Platte Valley Medical Center.

According to arrest documents, police said Montoya and Casias were both seen on home surveillance cameras using fentanyl and crack cocaine with the child present the evening before she was found dead.

Police said camera footage showed the toddler was put to bed on Jan. 2 at 12:34 a.m. and she was not checked on until 1:18 p.m. the same day, more than 12 hours later.

A surveillance camera also showed that the toddler cried multiple times throughout the night while Montoya and Casias were seen using and selling narcotics inside the apartment. The cameras showed that the toddler cried at 2:18 a.m., 2:23 a.m., 5:32 a.m., 6:06 a.m., and 6:51 a.m. Police said many of the cries were loud and sounded painfully forced.

Blood test results showed the child not only had 10 times the amount of fentanyl in her system necessary to kill an intolerant adult user, but she also had exposure to meth, cocaine, marijuana, and Buprenorphine.

Police documents showed that the toddler had enough fentanyl in her system that she ingested it rather than being exposed to fentanyl smoke alone.

Montoya and Casias have been charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl.