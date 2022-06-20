DENVER (KDVR) — Denver residents who want to return their ballots by mail for the upcoming primary election will need to do that by Monday if they want their vote to be counted in time.

If voters aren’t able to submit by mail Monday, Denverites will have to turn their ballots into a designated election drop box or vote in person.

The primary election is on June 28, with voting ending by 7 p.m. Unaffiliated voters will only be able to submit one ballot for either the Democratic or Republican party.

You can get the latest information on Denver’s primary election on the city’s website, including tools to check registration, track your ballot and research the different initiatives that will be put to a vote.