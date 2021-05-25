‘Today is a good day, Mike is coming home’; Deputy shot in ambush will be released from the hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot and ambushed while answering a call last week will be released from Swedish Medical at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Michael Hutton was shot while answering a call about a burglary of a semi trailer just outside the town of Hugo.

He was wearing a bullet proof vest, but none of the bullets hit the vest. He was hit in other parts of his body.

There was a massive manhunt for the suspect that shot Deputy Hutton. That suspect was found dead several hours later.

Officers will line up Tuesday and greet Deputy Hutton as he is released from the hospital.

A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said, “Today is a good day, Mike is coming home.”

