Today: 169 new Colorado laws go into effect

DENVER (KDVR) — A total of 169 new laws passed during Colorado’s 2021 legislative session are kicking in today, Sept. 7.

These come from the more than 500 bills that passed the general assembly during the 2021 legislative session, including laws surrounding climate change, gun violence and housing cost in Colorado.

The 169 laws going into effect today address a wide variety of issues in the state, from education and preventing discrimination, to requiring retailers to accept cash. One of the most notable laws is the Isabella Joy Thallas Act, following the death of a young woman resulting from gun violence a year ago.

“From passing new laws to combat climate change and improve our air quality to working to prevent gun violence and lower the cost of housing, the 2021 session was one of the most productive in history,” Speaker Alec Garnett, (D-Denver), said. “I’m proud of the work lawmakers did last session to support their communities, revitalize our state and help Colorado build back stronger.”

To see the full list of Colorado laws now active starting today, visit the Colorado General Assembly Session Laws web page.