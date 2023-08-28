DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Conifer was identified as one of three U.S. Marines killed after an aircraft crashed during a military exercise in Australia on Sunday.

He was identified as U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37. He was born and raised in Conifer, according to the Marines.

Two others died in the crash as well, while three others remained hospitalized as of Monday. Seventeen others were treated for minor injuries.

In total, there were 23 Marines aboard the Osprey aircraft, which crashed during a multinational military exercise.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said only Americans were injured in the crash during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.

Around 150 U.S. Marines are currently based in the mainland city of Darwin and up to 2,500 rotate through the city every year. They’re part of a realignment of forces in the Asia-Pacific that’s broadly meant to face an increasingly assertive China.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane. Versions of the aircraft are flown by the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.