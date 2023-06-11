FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — A local barber has jumped on the bandwagon for unique trades to get his hands on Game 5 Denver Nuggets tickets. But his offer is for life.

“I am willing to trade free haircuts for life in exchange for one to two tickets to Game 5 and I don’t care where I sit,” Ozzy Villarreal, a barber at Creative Minds, said.

Villarreal said that whoever makes the exchange could get set up for a haircut every two to three weeks.

“An average American male will spend $20,000-plus worth of haircuts in a lifetime to put things in perspective,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal posted the trade on the Facebook group, Denver Nuggets Ticket Exchange, where dozens of others have also posted unique trades to get their hands on tickets.

“I can do a wide variety of haircuts as shown in my work with the exception of long/layered hair,” Villarreal said. “I would even consider adding lifetime haircuts for kids into the deal for better seats.”

Villarreal said he will sign a contract and everything to hold up his side of the deal if a ticket exchange comes his way.

“I just want to go to the game,” Villarreal said.

He did some math prior to our interview. Every haircut at the shop he works at is $35. He went into detail that for a haircut every three weeks he said that is a total of $420 a year.

“Then say you get it from 25 to 65 years old, that’s 40 years,” Villarreal said. “So that $420 times the 40 years is around $16,800.”

He explained if the exchange was for a haircut every two weeks, with the same 40-year time frame, that would be around $35,000 worth of haircuts.

“Obviously, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity it feels like,” Villarreal said. “I’ve been a Nuggets fan since 2003, we have never been to the finals or even really that close.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 covered another story earlier this week about a fan exchanging two seats for Game 1 for a new HVAC system and installment.

“You don’t normally see someone trade a $900 whisky bottle for tickets,” Grady Downing, an administrator for the private Facebook group, said. “We also have seen a lot of Taylor Swift tickets and then someone was offering her massage trade for tickets.”