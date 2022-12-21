DENVER — It’s the season of giving, but is your gift good for the environment?

Americans waste 23 percent more in December than in other months of the year, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

How do you give someone an environmentally friendly gift without signing them up for a commitment or possibly something that they’re not willing to follow through with?

Joy Fill in North West Denver has a lot of zero-waste gifting options that will also be a conversation starter.

Carly Moore got the lowdown on some eco-friendly gifts from Joy Fill Owner Brittany Iseli that anyone on your list will love.

Green Gifting

According to The Center for Biological Diversity, 33 percent of people who accepted a gift they didn’t like threw it in the trash.

On top of that, retailers dump about 25 percent of returned products in landfills.

“Try to not gift just to gift so I think about who I’m gifting for and what they might need or what they’re already into. And then I think about can I make it can I you know, is there something in the store that is sustainable that they would really like that wouldn’t that would be similar to what they’re already using,” said Iseli.

So how can you be mindful of that when your gift giving and also know that your gift will be a hit?

Brittany Iseli adds that food or homemade gifts are best, she suggests finding things people are already using and buying them a sustainable replacement.

“I think part of it is not forcing people to, have the same values as you but it’s important to make it known that during especially during this time, there’s a lot of waste created. A lot of gifts are given that really maybe weren’t needed or wanted, that get given away or thrown out. So I try and be really mindful when gift giving,” said Brittany Iseli said.

Green Wrapping

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced each year, and half of that goes into the landfill.

If you’ve done all your shopping and just need to do your wrapping opt for a sustainable way.

Iseli recommends using craft paper or newspaper to wrap gifts instead of buying a new roll of wrapping paper.

If you’d like something more colorful, Joy Fill sells Wrappily’s recyclable and compostable gift wrap, bows, and curling ribbons that are all made from sustainable products.

“[The gift wrap] comes in three sheets, it’s basically like, newsprint but colored. It’s fully recyclable in your curbside, it’s also compostable. [It’s wrapped in] commercially compostable PLA plastic wrap aa well. They also have some bows and curling ribbon as well that are fully recyclabe. It keeps your gift wrapping fun and exciting without the waste,” Iseli said.

They also have gift baskets with a thrifted basket, recycled shredded paper, and sustainable gifts that you can choose from. If you spend $100, you can get a free recyclable holiday card as well.

Sustainable Gift Ideas

Swedish Dishcloth

Unpaper towels

Bamboo dish brush

Bamboo hair brush

Plastic Free srunchies

Bath bombs/ Shower steamers

Compostable Lip Balm

Plastic Free Potpourri

Face products (in a refillable container)

Wooden Toys

Crayons

Teethers

All of these are available at Joy Fill.