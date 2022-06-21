DENVER (KDVR) — As gas prices continue to soar to record highs, give your wallet a break and celebrate the 80-degree weather by biking to work.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infruscture is celebrating Bike to Work Day on Wednesday.

Thousands of Coloradans will be trading their car keys for a helmet. By pledging to bike to work, participants are helping the environment, their health and their wallet, according to DOTI.

Denver’s bike network is part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s Mobility Action Plan which provides people with better transportation choices.

“It’s getting too hard to move around Denver and too many people are getting hurt on our streets. Our infrastructure is deteriorating, transportation options are limited and the ones we have are major sources of pollution,” according to the Mobility Action Plan’s website.

The city has committed to installing 125 miles of new bikeways by 2023 which would improve connections between Denver’s neighborhoods and popular destinations. One hundred and three miles of the 125 miles have already been installed since the project began in 2018.

During the ride to work, bikers can stop by one of the region’s largest breakfast stations on Bannock Street in front of the Denver City and County Building. Bikers will be treated to a pitstop full of breakfast burritos, coffee and more celebrations to help build connections through Denver’s bike program.

Breakfast station on Bannock

When you take a pit stop in front of the Denver City and County Building, you be treated to a few perks:

A free Santiago’s breakfast burrito while supplies last from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Coffee provided by the Denver Regional Council of Governments

A bike tune-up with techs from Elevation Cycles

Lime scooter and e-bike test rides

Music provided by KBCO

Chance to register your bike with the Denver Police Department

Wednesday’s weather is perfect for a bike ride, temperatures range from 57 to 67 degrees for the morning commute and hit the middle 80s for the evening commute.