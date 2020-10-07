Tired of congestion on I-25 at Belleview? Here’s how to weigh in

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is looking for feedback on vehicle congestion near Interstate 25 and Belleview Avenue.

According to a release, a project team will present results of a recently completed analysis of options that include:

Reconfiguring the I-25 interchange at Belleview Avenue so that a single signalized intersection controls the flow of vehicles exiting and entering the highway (similar to how the I-25 and University Blvd interchange operates) Rebuilding the I-25 interchange to add new on and off ramps at Union Avenue to ease vehicle congestion happening at Belleview No Action

On Wednesday, there will be a virtual meeting to hear about the study and three alternatives. Then on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Denver will host its own virtual meeting to give residents an opportunity to weigh in on their preferences and priorities for transportation within and near the Denver Belleview Station Area.

Virtual Public Meeting 1

What: Vehicle Congestion Study and Alternatives Presentation

Who: City & County of Denver, Greenwood Village, Arapahoe County, and Denver South Transportation Management Association (TMA)

When: Wednesday, October 7 at 6 p.m.

Where to Register: http://bit.ly/I25BelleviewMtg10-7

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with more information about how to join the meeting.

Virtual Public Meeting 2

What: Community Feedback on the I-25 & Belleview Interchange Project and Alternatives

Who: City & County of Denver project team

When: Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m.

Where to Register: https://bit.ly/I25BelleviewDenver or scan QR code below