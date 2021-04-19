Tips to save your greenery during a spring snow storm

DENVER (KDVR) — The anticipated spring cold snap coming our way could have a big impact on our landscaping.

FOX31 Problem Solver Nicole Fierro spoke to experts to learn the tricks that could save your plants during an unseasonably cold stretch.

Teams at City Floral Garden Center spent Monday unboxing truckloads of plants and pots of flowers, then transporting them into greenhouses ahead of the temperature drop.

“Mother nature, she’s playing with us,” City Floral general manager Trela Phelps said. “We’ve unloaded three truckloads of nursery stock just this morning which we will put into a greenhouse. Then we are going to frost guard and put plastic over it, so it is quite serious.”

For a cold front, Phelps said rule of green thumb is if the plant or tree is in a pot, put it inside.

“I’d also pull away any house plants that you have against windows or anything like that,” Phelps said.

If you already planted it, you should cover it.

“A lot of us still have tulips and all the spring bulbs that are still emerging, I would tip some buckets over those or try to cover them as best that you can,” Phelps said.

You can buy covers for your plants called Harvest Guards. They range in thickness or Phelps said, in a pinch, you can use a cotton sheet or a light blanket. She does warn that you should be careful about the weight of your cover should snow fall on top of it.

“You want to make sure if you are wrapping anything near the ground, that the cloth and sheet actually touches the ground because we want to capture any heat from the ground up,” Phelps said.

Phelps said it is best if your soil is wet going into freezing temperatures so the moisture we got from last week’s snow should help.